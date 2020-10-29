Paris Hilton Opts To Go Topless In Lace Pantyhose For Halloween-Themed Snap

Paris Hilton went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The hotel heiress delighted her 13.4 million followers when she opted to go topless in nothing but some lace pantyhose for a sexy Halloween-themed snap.

In the racy post, Paris looked stunning as she sported the sheer stockings. The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips tightly as it showed off her long, lean legs in the process.

She also added a pair of matching see-through gloves that extended high over her elbow and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. Paris used her arms to cover her bare chest, but fans couldn’t miss her abundant cleavage. She accessorized the barely there style with a pair of dark sunglasses and some dangling earrings.

Paris sat with her legs crossed and her knees bent. She placed one arm around her midsection to cover her breasts as the other rested on her knee.

She placed her tilted head in her hand and wore a steamy expression on her face. Surrounding her were jack-o-lanterns, one of which had a small black cat inside. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers if they were ready for the upcoming holiday.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Paris’ followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the spicy upload. The photo, which was posted in video format on the platform, was viewed more than 447,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 600 messages during that time.

“Halloween party Queen Paris,” one follower wrote.

“Jaw dropping capital queen of beauty,” another stated.

“Gorgeous as always! Cant wait to see other costumes,” a third social media user gushed.

“Paris Hilton you are the most beautiful and most talented woman on earth. I love you my queen,” a fourth person commented.

The former Simple Life star has been celebrating spooky season all month long by posting tons of costume related content to her timeline.

Earlier this week, Paris got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed topless again while wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy thong panties and some fishnet boots. She added a glittery mask, which she pushed over her head, as a plethora of pumpkins surrounded her. To date, that post has raked in more than 1 million views and over 870 comments.