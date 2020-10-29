Yanet Garcia Sprawls Out In Bed & Flaunts Famous Backside In A Sexy Thong

Yanet Garcia treated her audience to another sexy snap that showed off one of her most famous features. The October 29 share added some serious heat to her already scorching feed.

The photo captured the model enjoying a little rest in bed. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Ten Thousand, a luxury apartment complex in Los Angeles where she resides. There was a set of floor to ceiling windows behind her, offering an incredible view of the city while allowing ample amounts of sunshine to spill in over her figure. Yanet laid on her stomach and rested her head beside a fuzzy white object, but it was hard to determine if it was her pooch of a decorative pillow. In her caption, Yanet did not use any words but instead included a few emoji to indicate that she was tired.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” opted for some seriously sexy loungewear, wearing a black bra and panty set that fit her bombshell body like a glove. On her upper-half, she rocked a sexy racerback bra that was snug on her upper-half. The cut of the piece showed off Yanet’s fit shoulders and back, along with a tease of her biceps. It had an elastic band that was secured in the middle of her back, leaving even more skin on display for her fans to admire.

Yanet wore a pair of bottoms that were equally as revealing. They had a thick logo band that was tight on her sides and lower back, accentuating her hourglass curves. The garment also boasted a thong cut that allowed Yanet to show off her pert derriere — which has quickly become one of her most notable features. She wore her long, brunette locks brushed over her shoulder, and a small section fell over her cheek.

It has not taken long for Instagrammers to shower the photo with the praise that it deserves. The post has amassed over 322,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from fans. Most social media users commented in Spanish while others used English instead. There were also several who used the universal language of emoji to make their thoughts known.

“Let me tell you the weather..! Hot hot hot,” one follower wrote, adding a trio of flames to the end of their comment.

“Ur body looks amazing. Keep up the good work!” a second social media user wrote.

“YOO look at that view! Killer babe,” a third complimented.

“The nicest booty on Instagram holy cow!” a fourth raved alongside a few flame and heart emoji.

