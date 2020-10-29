Zara Larsson Puts On A Fierce Display In Sparkly Unbuttoned Cropped Shirt While Rocking A High Ponytail

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Swedish singer is known for making an effort with her fashion and knows how to keep her followers talking.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a sparkly cropped shirt that appeared to feature a snakeskin-print all over. The item of clothing had long sleeves and showed off her midriff. Larsson left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and didn’t wear any visible attire underneath, which displayed a hint of her underboob. She paired the outfit with jeans that had a wash effect on them. Larsson styled her long blond hair in a high ponytail and looked very glammed-up for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was photographed in front of a plain white backdrop. She was captured from the thighs-up, leaning toward the camera. Larsson placed one arm behind her and the other on her upper thigh. She gazed in front of her with her piercing eyes and rested her ponytail over her shoulder.

In the next slide, Larsson gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She looked at the camera while her locks hung behind her.

In the third and final frame, the songstress showcased her side profile and stared over to her left.

In the tags, Larsson credited designer Versace for her shirt and MASHA POPOVA for her jeans.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 285,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“What kinda holy water are you drinking cause girl you look like a goddess,” one user wrote.

“Quite possibly the prettiest girl in the world,” another person shared.

“GOD IS A WOMAN AND HIS NAME IS ZARA LARSSON,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“cannot how breathtaking you are!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Next month, Larsson will be one of the stars that will perform at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she asked fans to try and guess what she will be performing at the ceremony.

Within the two-photo upload, Larsson dazzled her social media audience in a black crop top that featured a zip across the middle of the front and jewels around the bottoms of her long sleeves. She wore the attire with matching high-waisted pants while pulling her shoulder-length blond hair off her face.