AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Says Company Doesn’t Need Brock Lesnar

In a recent interview, AEW wrestler Miro — who was previously known as Rusev in WWE — said that his new employer doesn’t need to sign Brock Lesnar, despite his reputation as one of the pro-wrestling industry’s biggest draws.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes‘ Gary Cassidy that was published on Wednesday, Miro talked about several topics, including his current AEW gimmick as “The Best Man” and how he believes the company gives everyone a chance to appear on television and wrestle in the main event of Dynamite. He also was asked about the “wild speculation” that Lesnar, who is currently a free agent, could potentially sign with the newer promotion.

“I mean, Brock is great. Brock, whatever he goes, he’s an entity, right? He’s THE show himself. He can be his own show himself, but I think… Would we benefit from it? I absolutely think we would. Do we need him? Absolutely not.”

As pointed out by Sportskeeda, Lesnar has not competed in the ring since he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. It was only later in the year when rumors suggested the 43-year-old chose not to re-sign with the company soon after the event was aired in April.

Miro isn’t the only AEW wrestler who has commented in recent weeks about the possibility of Lesnar signing with Tony Khan’s company. Last month, Chris Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special Facebook series that he would like to see “The Beast Incarnate” sign a deal with AEW and potentially work a program with the former world champion. However, he acknowledged that WWE chairman Vince McMahon likely has more than enough money to match any competing offer for Lesnar and probably won’t allow him to join UFC either.

Additionally, some wrestling analysts have expressed doubts that Lesnar would actually be interested in signing with AEW. According to Forbes‘ Alfred Konuwa, the upstart promotion essentially “serves as a new bargaining chip” for the veteran performer, as there’s a good chance he could use the speculation of a move to AEW to leverage an even more lucrative deal with WWE later down the line.

Aside from the wrestling-related rumors, there has been some talk that Lesnar might be returning to UFC in one capacity or another, given how his likeness has been included in the latest downloadable content for EA Sports’ UFC 4 video game. However, it was also pointed out that Lesnar might have simply given the gaming giant special permission to include him in the recently released title.