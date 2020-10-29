Leigh-Anne Pinnock Flaunts Sculpted Abs & Teases Plenty Of Skin In Daring Cut-Out Outfit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, to post a new sexy snap in which she flaunted her sculpted abs in a daring cut-out outfit.

In the photo, the Little Mix member wore a white one-piece bodysuit with a raised neckline and a large cut-out along the abdomen. The garment was decorated in geometric shapes made with a glitzy silver material. It pinched in along the chest, teasing a bit of sideboob and skin along Leigh-Anne’s shoulders and one arm. The other arm was covered by a full sleeve. The cut-out revealed plenty of skin along the singer’s chiseled abdomen while drawing the eye to her curvy hips. The hip left exposed by the bodysuit featured a thin strip of fabric that appeared to serve as a waistband and was decorated in sparkly accents.

Leigh-Anne accessorized with a ring on one finger and wore her dark tresses loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders. Various strands of hair were wrapped in a thin, gold embellishment that gave the look more flair.

The photo was taken in what appeared to be a dressing room or salon. A mirrored wall with bright white globe lights made up the background of the frame, along with several tables strewn with beauty products. Leigh-Anne was featured in the forefront of the frame from thigh-level up as she struck a sexy pose for the camera. She popped one hip to the side and fingered the waistband of the outfit with one hand while letting the other arm rest at her side. She twisted her torso to show off the curves of her waist and draw attention to the exposed skin along her chest. Leigh-Anne gazed toward a point slightly off-center from the camera and parted her lips while pushing her tongue up against her teeth.

In the caption of the post, Leigh-Anne promoted the band’s new single “Sweet Melody,” with a cute message in which she told Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa to play the song. Her fans gave the snap plenty of love, leaving more than 275,000 likes and over 2,500 comments on the post within the first day. Many gushed over the singer’s beauty in their comments.

“Outta this world,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“The hair game lately has been other-worldlyyyy,” another follower commented, adding a heart and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“How does it feel to be god’s favourite?” another fan joked.