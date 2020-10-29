Rachel Ward Looks Radiant In A Printed Dress That Shows Off Her Long Legs

Blond beauty Rachel Ward surprised her 622,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning triple update in which she rocked a colorful patterned outfit. Rachel posed in front of a neutral wall, with a wood-framed window visible in the background. Though she included the geotag of London, United Kingdom in the snap, the backdrop appeared to be the same one spotted in many of her snaps taken in Portugal.

The dress she wore was from the brand Comino Couture, and Rachel made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption so her fans would know where to shop the look.

The garment was a sleeveless style with a high neckline and a fit-and-flare silhouette. The entire piece was crafted from an intricately printed material that incorporated various hues, from vibrant pink to deep navy blue and crisp white. Her slender arms were on display, and the material clung to her ample assets and slim waist before a seam at the waist transitioned the look into a fuller silhouette. The skirt portion of the outfit flowed over her hips and thighs, giving the overall ensemble a feminine vibe.

She paired the look with simple accessories that allowed the gorgeous print of the dress to take center stage. In one hand, she carried a small white bag, and she had slip-on white sandals on her feet. She wore a silver watch on one wrist, and her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second image, turning her gaze to the camera. She placed one hand on her hip as she parted her plump lips, looking at the lens with a seductive expression. She also had a pair of statement earrings in, which drew even more attention to her flawless features.

She switched locations for the third and final slide, posing in the sunshine with one hand resting on a nearby window ledge. The sunlight illuminated her bronzed skin, and also accentuated the vibrant colors of her dress.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 8,900 likes within 21 hours of going live. It also racked up 133 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“So stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful Rachel as always,” another follower added.

“PERFECTION,” a third fan exclaimed.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel thrilled her audience with another sexy update. For that duo of shots, she rocked a pink miniskirt and matching cropped blazer. She accessorized with a quilted black leather bag and patterned tights for an eye-catching look.