Gabriella Abutbol Wears Unzipped Jeans Over Her Derrière, Showcases Bombshell Body In Turquoise Bikini

Brunette bombshell Gabriella Abutbol knows how to gran the attention of her 1.8 million Instagram followers. Her latest update saw her getting flirty while she wore a skimpy bikini while also sporting a pair of unzipped jeans lowered over her derrière.

Gabriella’s swimsuit was a shade of light turquoise that popped against her tan skin. Her voluptuous chest filled out the small, triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms had a low-rise cut with long straps that were tied into big bows on the side of her hips.

The model’s jeans featured several ripped sections and holes on the legs.

The sultry update included two snapshots that captured Gabriella standing in a doorway. They caught her from the front as she flaunted her incredible figure.

In the first picture, Gabriella faced the camera with her body turned slightly, showing off her flat abs and her ample chest. She gazed at the lens with a slight smile on her face while she held her hands in front of her body just below her bustline. The jeans sat just below her cheeks, calling attention not only to her booty but her lower abdomen. Part of a large tattoo on her side called attention to her slender waist.

The second frame was similar to the first in that it showed Gabriella from the front. She faced the camera a bit more, giving her fans a better look at her physique — most notably her cleavage. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also prominent.

Gabriella wore her long locks parted in the middle and down over her shoulders in big waves.

For accessories, she went light and sported a single gold bangle bracelet.

In the caption, she encouraged her followers to be nice to one another.

Dozens of her fans were certainly nice to her, handing out plenty of compliments.

“What a fine figure of a woman in that bikini! Just gorgeous x,” wrote one admirer.

“This girl can literally make any expression and be a 10,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… you are so Beautiful-Stunning-Gorgeous… any word that will describe how Sexy you are,” quipped a third fan.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and the BEST person in it,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, the popular influencer delighted her online audience with an update that saw her showing off her booty while straddling a bike. She sported a skimpy animal-print bikini with a sheer sarong while she spent some time outside.