‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla’s Horrified By Rolf’s Insane Plan To Bring Stefano Back

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 29, 2020 reveal that there will be at least one jaw dropping moment in the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will become horrified when she learns Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s (William Utay) insane plan to bring back late Salem villain Stefano DiMera.

This week, viewers have watched as Rolf, Orpheus, and Clyde Weston all took advantage of a blackout to escape from prison. Rolf used his freedom to hunt down Kayla and kidnap her. Now, he’s revealing his evil plans, and she’s a huge part of the scheme.

Rolf will explain to Kayla that since his plan to implant a microchip into her husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and turn him into a walking embodiment of Stefano didn’t work that he came up with a better alternative.

Rolf now wants to use DNA to clone Stefano and create a new life that would be the second coming of The Phoenix himself. The child will essentially be Stefano, and he wants Kayla to be the woman who carries the baby.

Rolf’s idea to impregnate Kayla with a baby Stefano will absolutely shock her. She will want nothing to do with the scheme and she’ll likely look for a way to escape Rolf’s clutches. Meanwhile, Steve and Roman (Josh Taylor) will be looking for Kayla, but it seems that they’re running out of time.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will grow suspicious of Gwen. The duo had been working together in hopes of taking down Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash), but now she’s simply employed as the nanny to his two children, Thomas and Charlotte.

When Chad catches Gwen during a compromising moment, it seems that some red flags could be raised. Will Gwen’s true motives finally come to light?

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will reunite baby Henry with his mother, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) after her encounter with Clyde. The child will be unharmed and back where he belongs after the traumatic ordeal.

All the while, Clyde (James Reed) will try to convince his son Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) not to seek revenge on Vincent. Ben wants to kill the man who murdered his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), but his father will beg him not to do anything that would ruin his life further, telling him that Ciara would want him to move on and have a happy existence without her.