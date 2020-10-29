Kate Beckinsale Flashes Taut Tummy In Tiny Bandeau Top

Kate Beckinsale is showing off her fit physique in her latest Instagram snap. In the new pic posted on October 29, the Pearl Harbor actress posed for a close-up selfie which showed her sporting a tiny black and white bandeau top. The small bra-like top featured a black band and white ruffled trim and only covered Kate’s chest, leaving her toned tummy partly exposed in the image. The 42-year-old also wore a matching cardigan which was left wide open, keeping the view of Kate’s abs uninterrupted.

The actress stared straight into the camera for the snapshot, which captured almost all of her face. One eye was left out of the photo, but followers were still entranced by the gaze she gave in the other. Kate wore her signature long brunette locks down and in large loose curves which fell on either side of her head, covering up her ears. Her stare was stoic, without a hint of a smile in the photograph giving a more serious tone. She stood in front of a white backdrop giving the image a clean appearance, which highlighted her dark tresses.

In the caption for the photo, Kate told a story about she had recently been given an inflatable dinosaur as a gift, and was let down when said dinosaur had a hole in it, making it uninflatable. She joked that life was a “rollercoaster” as her emotions went from excitement to disappointment in minutes.

The new post from the Underworld star gained popularity among her followers rather quickly, bringing in over 120,000 likes in just a few hours. Over 1,000 comments piled up underneath the photo where fans complimented her flawless face and tight stomach.

“Beautiful. No other words needed,” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Missing half your face and you’re still a fox, can we go on a date one day?” another user proposed.

A handful of commenters also joked about the blow-up dinosaur fiasco, throwing in a joke here and there in the comments section.

“Well, they are extinct. Poor rex,” one fan wrote.

“That must have been really deflating,” another said.

Kate’s newest post was on-brand for her Instagram timeline as she occasionally shows off her enviable body while throwing bits of humor here and there. Last week she posed in bed looking more beautiful than ever as she talked to her cat who laid close to her. Originally out of frame, Kate’s cat soon stole the show when the camera panned to him, showing him sporting a spooky Chucky costume. The outfit was quite creepy, but Kate couldn’t contain herself, as she broke into laughter while trying to remain serious for the creepy clip.