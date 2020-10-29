Katrin Freud Look Super Sexy In A Tiny Printed Bikini On Instagram

On Thursday, October 29, Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, took to her Instagram page and treated her 1 million followers to a set of very hot bikini pictures.

In the pics, Katrin rocked a skimpy, two-piece printed bathing suit which accentuated her perfect curves. It consisted of triangular cups with elasticated edges attached to an orange-colored string that ran across her chest. The risqué ensemble boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Katrin teamed the top with matching bottoms which were tied high on her slender hips. The tiny bathing suit not only drew attention to her taut stomach but also put her toned thighs on full display.

The hottie wore her blond tresses in a high ponytail, letting her long locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings and a barbell in her navel. She also accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel in Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah area.

Katrin shared three snaps from the photoshoot in which she could be seen sitting on a sun lounger. In the first image, she placed one of her hands on the lounger for support and touched her thigh with the other hand. The hottie slightly puckered her lips and gazed straight at the lens. In the second image, she sat in a similar position, closed her eyes and tilted her head. She also held one of her hands behind her neck. As for the third image, she leaned back, placed a hand on her cheek, and flashed a soft smile.

In the caption, Katrin informed users that her swimsuit was from the online beachwear retailer, Empire of Summer. Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 4,500 likes. In addition to that, many of her fans took to the comments section and shared 200-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Oh wow, you look super hot in this picture. I love you so much, Ekaterina!” one of her fans commented.

“Oh God, how can someone be this perfect and beautiful? I envy your husband for having such a stunning wife,” chimed in another user.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous!! Have a nice day,” a third admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “fantastic,” “sexy,” and “so cute” to express their admiration for Katrin.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the photograph, including Abby Dowse, Andreane Chamberland, and Sasha Ray.