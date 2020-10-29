‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Marissa Lucchese Flaunts Her Fabulous Curves In Tight Pink Dress

Double Shot at Love star Marissa Lucchese flaunted her curves in a tight pink dress for a series of three Instagram snaps. These new shares generated over 7,000 likes from her followers. The MTV celebrity, who starred alongside Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in both Seasons 1 and 2 of DSAL, showed off her funky look in a trio of pics.

Using a white backdrop that matched the one from a series of photographs she shared on October 28, as seen here, the black-haired beauty flaunted her shape in a sassy outfit that featured pink and white tones. Printed on the garment were graphics of one hundred dollar bills in varying sizes.

The top of the dress featured a high neckline. Long, tight sleeves fit Marissa’s toned arms snugly. The dress clung to her every curve, and the front of the outfit rode up high on her shapely thighs.

Marissa paired the pink number with cute, black, lace-up combat boots that stopped just above her ankles.

She wore her hair in long pigtails that fell over her shoulders and down her back. The television personality added funky sunglasses with triangular-shaped clear frames and dark lenses. She wore them at the tip of her nose.

As for accessories, Marissa wore Chanel logo earrings, a watch on her left wrist, and several thin gold bands on her lilac and black manicured fingers.

In the first snap, she faced the photographer and held her glasses with her right hand. For the second pic, Marissa displayed her profile and bent her left leg at a 90-degree angle. In the final snap, she looked at the camera and gave a double peace sign with her fingers.

Marissa’s fans found her fashion to be both fun and funky and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“I literally just YAAAAASSSSd out loud,” wrote one fan.

“Love this fit bella, your booty looks fab,” penned a second follower.

“Looking like a million bucks,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Doesn’t matter how much money you wear, a woman like you is priceless,” stated a fourth fan.

Marissa will reportedly appear on Season 3 of the MTV series alongside Suzi Baidya, Brandon Stakeman, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Nikki Hall, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd. This was announced after the season finale which aired early in October, as reported by The Inquisitr.