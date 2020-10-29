Kelly Osbourne Flaunts 85-Pound Weight Loss In Cleavage-Baring Black Dress For 36th Birthday Party

Kelly Osbourne attended her 36th birthday party at Yamashiro Hollywood on Tuesday night where she showed off her 85-pound weight loss in a figure-hugging black dress, according to The Daily Mail.

The British actress looked stunning in a fitted black dress that contoured to her trim curves and extended to her ankles. The garment featured a scooped neckline and thick shoulder straps that left plenty of skin along her chest exposed and drew attention to her busty cleavage. A small cut-out at the base of the chest showed off a bit more skin. The tight-fitting material emphasized the shape of her narrow waist and hips while flaring out at the bottom. The eye was drawn to the myriad of tattoos covering Kelly’s exposed skin.

Kelly paired the dress with glossy black heels with a pointed toe. She accessorized with a couple of rings, a gold pendant necklace, and a pair of glitzy stud earrings. Her blond hair was swept up in a retro-style hairdo that left a curled ringlet at her forehead and featured a bun at the top of her head. In some of the photos, Kelly wore a mask that had the word “Vote” in rainbow colors written various times across the front.

The actress’s birthday bash took place at the Japanese restaurant Yamashiro Hollywood, which hosted the event in conjunction with HollyGold Productions and Kelly’s best friend of 20 years, Jeff Beacher. The restaurant was filled with embellishments and decorations in Kelly’s favorite colors of pink and purple. A pink cake, purple tablecloths, and lilac balloons were just some of the highlights of the space. Partygoers had access to an outdoor pool, which also featured plenty of decorations, including a large sign with Kelly’s name written in violet lettering.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The “One Word” artist went through a gastric bypass surgery two years ago, which helped her shed the extra weight. She also had injections in her jaw to help with a TMJ condition that resulted in making her face and jawline look slimmer. At the time, Kelly gave an interview regarding the surgery in which she stated that she was proud of her decision to get the gastric sleeve.

“I had surgery…I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly is set to release a podcast in the near future with her BFF Jeff that will be focused on health and weight loss.