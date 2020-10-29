Here’s How Much Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton Reportedly Cost

Gwen's ring didn't come cheap.

Blake Shelton reportedly didn’t scrimp when it came to Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring. After the couple confirmed earlier this week that they’re officially engaged after five years of dating, reports have claimed that the mom of three’s new jewelry could cost upwards of $500,000.

Us Weekly claimed it was custom-made for Gwen by her fiancé and spoke to a specialist who suggested it features a six-carat solitaire diamond.

Brilliant Earth’s Kathryn Money said it has a classic, six-prong setting and appears to be either a white gold or platinum band. Depending on the quality of the stone, Kathryn estimated it probably cost Blake more than half a million dollars.

According to a source, Blake also asked Gwen’s permission before getting down on one knee.

“It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it,” they said.

E! News spoke to two jewelry specialists about the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s rock, who agreed that the country music superstar will have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Looks like a HUGE round brilliant. The diamond takes up her entire finger, so I am guessing anywhere from 5-7ct+. Well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, said.

“Gwen’s ring looks to be white gold or platinum with a center stone approximately 6-8 carats,” Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, added.

Gwen proudly showed off the ring in the photo both The Voice coaches posted to Instagram on October 27 to confirm their engagement.

The snap showed the two sharing a kiss in a chapel while she put her left hand up to the camera. Blake built the religious building for his now fiancée on his property in Oklahoma, and it’s said to be where he proposed earlier this month.

Blake’s proved in the past he’s not one to hold back when it comes to rings.

When the “God’s Country” proposed to former wife Miranda Lambert in 2010, he gave her a platinum ring with three huge main diamonds and smaller stones across the band.

Gwen’s previous engagement ring from her former husband Gavin Rossdale was equally full of bling. Verragio reported that he gave her a “wide white gold band encrusted with diamonds” which he designed himself in Amsterdam.

Blake and Miranda divorced in 2015, a few months before he began dating Gwen. Blake was also married to Kaynette Williams between 2003 and 2006, while Gwen and Gavin wed in 2002 with their divorce finalized in 2016.