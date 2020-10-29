Christine Quinn Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Sparkly Low-Cut Nude-Colored Dress For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Christine Quinn, who is most known for being the star of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to share a number of new snapshots of herself. The blond beauty recently did a shoot for Harper’s Bazaar and looks nothing short of incredible.

Quinn stunned in a nude-colored dress that was low-cut. The item of clothing featured sparkly straps and jewels embroidered all over her garment. The eye-catching number appeared to have a thigh-high slit, which helped show off her flawless legs. Quinn displayed her decolletage, which was accessorized with a necklace. She also opted for numerous rings and bracelets. She completed her look with sparkly heels and styled her long, wavy luscious hair down. Quinn painted her nails with a coat of white polish and looked very glam for the occasion.

She treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured sitting down on a luxurious-looking armchair from a slightly high angle. She crossed her legs over while holding a feather above her head. Quinn gazed directly in front of her with an intense expression, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, she was photographed with her head tilted to the right. Quinn closed her eyes and showed off a hint of her beautiful side profile.

In the third slide, she was snapped completely side-on, which helped showcase her sharp jawline. Quinn’s piercing eyes looked fixated on something in front of her while her lips were parted.

In the fifth and final pic, she was captured from head-to-toe with both her arms raised. Quinn dazzled in her ensemble while oozing Hollywood glamour.

In the tags, the 32-year-old credited her makeup artist, Eros MUA, hairstylist Jason, and fashion designer Natalya Valentine for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 81,500 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“This dress is stunning, and you look amazing as usual,” one user wrote.

“You just stay killing all these girls lol I love you. keep being number 1 babe,” another person shared.

“You look unreal in this outfit,” remarked a third fan.

“Excuse me? This is everything! You always look beautiful but I do have to say I really want that chair!” a fourth admirer commented.

Quinn is a chameleon and knows how to switch up her image successfully. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a pic earlier this month that saw her rocking orange hair. Unsurprisingly, her social media audience reacted positively.