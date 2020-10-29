Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Two Skimpy Bikinis For Steamy Instagram Video

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.7 million followers with a steamy video captured abroad in Tulum, Mexico. The clip offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photoshoot Cindy was involved with, and she tagged photographer Anita Sadowska in the caption.

Cindy rocked two different bikinis in the update, one from the brand Wild & Pacific and the other from Mont Adventure Equipment. She tagged the Instagram pages of both brands in the caption, so her followers would know where to look for the pieces.

She started out atop a set of spiral stairs that had a wide variety of greenery and exotic palm fronds in the background. Cindy showcased her curves in a bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette, in a burnt orange hue.

The top featured triangular cups that hugged Cindy’s assets, and thin straps that stretched around her neck, back and chest, securing the piece. She had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and also showcased her flat stomach in the revealing look.

She paired the top with bottoms crafted from the same fabric. They dipped low in the front, and two straps stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs. She was barefoot, and carried what appeared to be a thin towel with fringe embellishments in one hand. She added a few accessories, including a delicate gold necklace, and her long locks tumbled down her back and chest in tousled waves.

The second look she wore had a strapless-style top with a circular ring in the middle, connecting the two cups. The white patterned fabric looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and she paired the garment with bottoms that featured two thick straps extending over her shapely hips. She posed in front of an area filled densely with palm trees and other greenery, and later strolled down the beach, her hips swaying and her sun-kissed skin glowing with a thin sheen of some type of tanning oil.

Cindy’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 14,900 likes within just 21 hours, as well as 531 comments from her eager audience.

“Can never get over how gorgeous of a body you have,” one fan wrote.

“Omg you are so beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“You look gorgeous as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Goddess,” another added simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

