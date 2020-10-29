Daisy Keech Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Corset In Sexy New Snaps

Daisy Keech posted two new snaps to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, in which she flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut corset.

The model stunned in a white corset that featured hooks down the length attaching one half to the other and extended to midway down her abdomen, teasing a strip of toned tummy. The low-cut cups revealed an eyeful of cleavage and were bordered in a lace material that gave the garment a sexy touch. The eye was drawn to the smooth skin along Daisy’s upper body and arms. On her lower half, she chose a pair of oversized gray sweatpants that were cinched at the waist with a tie and sat low on her hips. The sweatpants fell loosely around her legs and ended at her ankles in elastic cuffs.

Daisy completed the outfit with a pair of blue and gray sneakers. She accessorized with an animal-print bag in black and white that she wore over one shoulder in addition to a pearl bracelet and thin, gold necklace. The model left her long, blond tresses loose for the look and appeared to have curled them slightly.

The snaps were taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag on the post. Daisy posed on a residential street that featured rows of houses on both sides and tree-lined sidewalks. In the first photo, she stood in the street and was photographed in the forefront of the frame. She placed one hand in her pocket while the other secured a white iPhone that she let rest at her side. Daisy tilted her head to the side and gazed toward the camera with her lips curled in a slight, close-lipped smile. She dipped one shoulder back, which served to open her chest and draw attention to her bust.

In the second photo, Daisy posed with one arm extended against a street sign. She crossed one leg over the other and looked up toward the sky while sticking her tongue out of her mouth.

In the caption of the post, Daisy told her 5.3 million followers that she loved them all and added a heart and angel emoji. Her fans gave the photos plenty of love, leaving close to 320,000 likes and nearly 900 comments within the first day.

“The prettiestt! I can’t,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a few heart-eyed and heart emoji for emphasis.

“Daisy you are the new definition of the girl next door, such a beautyyyy,” another follower commented.