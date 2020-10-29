Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Body As Wonder Woman In Throwback Halloween Snap

Kelly Ripa channeled iconic female superhero Wonder Woman in a throwback Halloween snap taken alongside some pals at a party. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host looked every inch the character as she smiled for the camera in a pic her 2.9 million Instagram followers hit the “like” button for over 17,000 times thus far.

In the image, Kelly looked identical to the character portrayed on television in the 1975 series by Lynda Carter, who played the dual role of the superhero and Diana Prince.

She titled the image “woman crush Wednesday” and stood sandwiched in between some famous friends in a costume that consisted of a long, dark wig that created a halo effect around her head. Attached to that was a gold crown with a red star in its center.

The costume fit her like a glove. A red bustier top featured an eagle that fanned its wings across her breasts. The bird’s feet ran down the length of her stomach. With that, a thick gold belt wrapped around her waistline, to which a gold lasso was attached. Kelly wore bright blue shorts with white stars used as a design element. To finish off her look, Red, knee-high boots were on her feet that had a white trim at the top and a coordinating stripe down the front of her legs.

To Kelly’s right was baseball legend Willie Randolph, dressed in a tam with dreadlocks. He added sunglasses with peace signs on the lenses in the colors of the Jamaican flag. On her left was his wife Gretchen Randolph who appeared to be dressed as a cat in an all-black ensemble with ears attached to her head and a glittery choker. The couple’s daughter Chantre Randolph rounded out the group. She wore what appeared to be a t-shirt that had a graphic with a series of phone apps. Large butterfly wings with a sparkling pink center were worn on her back.

Kelly’s fans loved the snap. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Kelly, you look absolutely amazing. You are a wonderful woman indeed,” remarked one fan.

“Fun Fun… You all look great,” wrote a second follower.

“Willie was my baseball hero growing up. It’s so cool that you are friends with Gretchen and Willie,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Love it. The original female hero costume! Go, Kelly! Stay safe,” penned a fourth fan who added both a smiley face and prayer hands emoji at the close of their comment.