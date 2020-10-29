Carrie Underwood Flaunts Toned Legs In Skintight Leggings During Tough Workout

Carrie got into a strong pose to show off her fit figure.

Carrie Underwood showed off her impressive strength in a new photo shared to Instagram this week as she flaunted her strong core. The country music superstar put her world-famous toned legs on show in skintight leggings during a tough workout.

The snap was shared to The Tennessean’s official Instagram account on October 28 to promote Carrie’s Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, launching pop up shops in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, and Santa Monica, California, until the end of December.

The mom of two did a side plank on her right, balancing on her forearm and lifting her left leg with her left hand on her hip, to show off two pieces from her range.

She rocked gray and purple marble-print leggings that highlighted her sculpted thighs and calves and appeared to be high-waisted.

The “Something in the Water” singer paired it with a slinky plain black top with sleeves down to her wrists. She flashed her bare ankles and kept things matching in lace-up sneakers with three white stripes.

Carrie made the most of her workout with her long blond hair slicked back into a bun and let her natural beauty do the talking as her skin glowed. Despite being uber-fit, the country star’s strength-building move still appeared to be pretty tough as she pursed her lips slightly to breathe through it.

Carrie exercised outdoors surrounded by orange autumnal fallen leaves for the picture, which appeared to be part of a professional photo shoot and has received hundreds of likes. The American Idol Season 4 winner balanced on a light blue yoga mat with two large silver and black dumbbells and a gray water bottle, which almost matched her pants, beside it.

She kept her jewelry to a minimum and only sported a wedding band on her left ring finger.

Carrie also promoted her latest venture on her own Instagram account on October 28.

She posted a stunning yet sporty shot of herself posing inside the Nashville pop up shop. She rocked slinky plain black leggings and a neon yellow jacket with Nike sneakers and shared her excitement as she stood by the register surrounded by pieces from her line.

“Our very first @caliabycarrie Pop-Up Shops open today in Santa Monica, Austin, and Nashville! If you live near one of these cities, stop by now through Dec. 31!” Carrie captioned the shot, which can be seen here, adding her brand’s hashtags #StayThePath and #ChooseYou.