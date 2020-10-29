NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Be Ideal Trade Destination For Jrue Holiday, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warriors could be the best landing spot for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday if he gets traded during the offseason.

As explained by the publication on Wednesday morning, Holiday is still a potential offseason trade target, despite how New Orleans’ decision to hire Stan Van Gundy as head coach might have decreased the odds that he’ll be moved. The outlet pointed out that at 30 years old and with only one fully guaranteed year remaining on his contract, he largely does not fit the timeline of the Pelicans, whose core is mostly made up of young players.

Although the Warriors are seen as a team that needs to improve its wing depth ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Bleacher Report stressed that Holiday — who typically plays both backcourt positions — could still be a good fit because he is skilled enough to defend most small forwards. The publication added that the veteran could take some pressure off Klay Thompson in case the ACL injury that forced him to sit out in 2019-20 affects his ability to shut down backcourt players like he used to.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

On top of his defensive acumen, Holiday’s playmaking skills were also mentioned as a reason why the Warriors could benefit if they trade for him. Although Stephen Curry — who missed almost the entire 2019-20 season with a broken hand — is firmly established at the one spot, Holiday could potentially fill in for the two-time MVP whenever he’s resting.

“The minutes with Curry off the floor would see Holiday running the show, but there would also be real value in letting Holiday spend more time on the ball with Curry, thus unlocking the NBA’s most devastating off-ball threat.”

Concluding its entry on Holiday, Bleacher Report referred to him as the “highest of high-end glue guys” — a player who could potentially help Golden State compete for a championship as he suits up for a legitimate contender for the first time in his career. The outlet also suggested that if the Warriors live up to expectations, the one-time All-Star could increase his value in free agency if he declines his player option for the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors are just one of several teams that have been brought up as potential suitors for Holiday in the event New Orleans trades him. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one recent trade idea suggested that the erstwhile Pelicans star could be moved to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-way deal that would also allow them to acquire Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.