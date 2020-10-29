‘Big Brother’ Star Janelle Pierzina Says Nicole Franzel ‘Got What She Deserved’ On Brutal ‘All-Stars’ Finale

The legendary 'Big Brother' player says her rival will have a 'rude awakening' when she gets home.

Big Brother veteran Janelle Pierzina says Nicole Franzel got what was coming to her on the finale of the Big Brother: All-Stars game.

After Cody Calafiore won the final head of Household competition and opted to take Enzo Palumbo to the final two with him, a blindsided Nicole didn’t hide her shock and anger. Cody ultimately won the $500,000 grand prize by a unanimous vote, while Enzo was happy with the $50,000 runner-up prize.

As third-place finisher, Nicole went home with nothing.

Janelle reacted to her rival’s blindside loss on Twitter, while also giving a shout-out to Da’Vonne Rogers for winning the coveted $25,000 America’s Favorite Player prize.

“Final Thoughts,” Janelle tweeted. after the live Big Brother finale.

“#1 Congrats to Cody for winning #BB22 #2 Poor Enzo #3 Happy for DaVonne she deserves it #4 Nicole got what she deserved and will have a [rude] awakening when she finds out she lost her sponsors for making fun of Ian. See ya next year! #bb22 #BBallstars.”

Several fans reacted to Janelle’s thoughts about how the Big Brother finale played out.

“I agree with you that Nicole gets what’s coming to her. Making fun of Ian was deplorable,” one viewer tweeted.

“Nicole was such a pouter on stage… sponsors were reassured of their decision by that behavior!!” another added.

Live feed watchers know that Nicole was one of several houseguests who were caught on camera mocking fellow All-Stars player Ian Terry and his “rocking” habit after he opened up that he is on the autism spectrum early in the season.

Nicole, who is close friends with Ian outside of the Big Brother game, ultimately lost her sponsorship deals with beauty brand Olay and winery Chateau St. Michelle over the incident, according to Us Weekly.

CBS

Fans of the CBS reality show know that Janelle has other reasons for disliking Nicole. The two have beef going back to their time together on The Amazing Race several years ago. Janelle told Entertainment Tonight that she saw shady gameplay by the BB18 winner and that she “never trusted her” when they reunited to play the Big Brother: All-Stars game.

Viewers know that after Janelle was evicted from the Big Brother house, Nicole used her goodbye message to uninvite her to her upcoming wedding to fellow Big Brother alum Victor Arroyo.

Janelle later dissed her rival’s “cheap a** ” destination wedding, which requires a $3000 hotel stay, and noted that she hadn’t planned on going to it anyway.