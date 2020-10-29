Nicole Thorne Rocks Black Bikini With Silver Stars & Flirty Fringe

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne appeared to be getting into the Halloween spirit in her latest Instagram share. The model shared a series of photos that saw her trying out a cowgirl look that involved a sexy bikini adorned with flirty fringe.

Nicole’s swimsuit was black with silver stars printed all over it. Silver fringe hung from the bottom of the top and the legs on the bottoms, giving it some bling. The top had a wide neckline and small cups, showing off plenty of cleavage. The bottoms had a high waistline that accentuated her slim midsection and high-cut legs that gave her followers a nice look at her booty.

Nicole wore her hair parted off center and down around her shoulders.

The sultry update consisted of three photos that caught Nicole showing off her sensual curves from different angles inside her home. Two pictures saw her standing next to a potted cactus plant while another caught her posing in a room with a mirror propped against a wall behind her.

The first frame captured Nicole from a side angle. She looked over her shoulder and smiled at the lens. The fringe clung to the skin on her bare cheeks, drawing the eye to her backside. The image was cropped at the top of her thighs and she stood with one leg slightly forward, flaunting her butt. Her bustline and shapely back were also prominent.

The second slide was similar to the first. The model wore the a sultry expression while she gazed over her shoulder and showed off her rear end.

The final picture caught Nicole from the front. She held one hand near her head while she gazed at the camera with pouty lips. She posed with one leg off to one side, showcasing her flat abs and hourglass shape.

In the caption, she pondered over what costume to wear for Halloween. She also tagged online retailer Fashion Nova for the swimwear.

Nicole’s 1.5 million Instagram followers seemed pleased with the snaps, and many took a moment to tell her so.

“Wow babe, you are so special,” one admirer wrote, adding flame and red heart emoji.

“You can wear what you wants, you looks always beautiful,” a second fan commented.

“Such a babe,” a third Instagram user responded with a heart-eye smily face.

“You are gorgeous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Earlier this week, Nicole shared a couple of photos that saw her showing off a bit more skin. The model rocked a seriously sexy set of white lingerie white that featured floral lace and a garter belt.