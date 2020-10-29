Jade Grobler Stuns In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Jade Grobler gave her 1 million-plus Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, October 28, when she shared a smoking-hot new update. The 22-year-old model looked amazing in a skimpy animal-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Jade recently took a trip around Australia. During her three-week road trip, she took a lot of snapshots rocking different bikinis. She shared several of these images to her Instagram feed. In the latest update, she was in the coastal town of Bowen in Queensland, as per the geotag.

Jade sported a leopard-print, two-piece swimsuit. The top featured padded cups that secured her buxom curves in place. It had a deep neckline that showcased a nice look at her decolletage. Notably, the snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward, which made her cleavage look prominent. Thin straps clung to her shoulders for support.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms. The swimwear was V-shaped, with the waistline resting several inches below her navel. The cut exposed plenty of skin around her midsection, particularly her flat stomach and abs. The waistband highlighted her slender hips, and the high-cut design accentuated her lean thighs.

In the photo, Jade was seen posing on a balcony. She stood in the middle of the frame and placed her right arm on the railing. Her left hand was raised to the side of her face, holding some strands of hair. She looked straight into the camera and offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

The background showed a stunning view of the ocean and some nearby islands. Several buildings and lush greenery were also seen in the shot.

The South African-born hottie wore her long blond locks loose. Her tresses were straight and windswept in the picture. She accessorized with her favorite pendant necklace and a black string bracelet.

In the caption, Jade mentioned that the town was where she used to live. The latest Instagram upload earned more than 13,800 likes and upward of 160 comments in less than a day of going live. A lot of her avid admirers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where they left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others dropped a mix of emoji.

“You are gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! I never knew. I used to live nearby. I should visit, hoping I could see you before you go,” commented another follower.

“The queen has returned to Queensland,” added a third admirer.

“You are really charming,” gushed a fourth social media user.