Doina Barbaneagra Heats Up Instagram In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

Doina Barbaneagra raised temperatures on Wednesday, October 28, when she teased her 810,000 Instagram followers in her latest flirty update. In the brand new share, the Moldovan influencer showcased her bodacious curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set that flaunted her insane figure and killer assets.

Doina was snapped in several places in her house. In the first picture, she was sitting on the couch with her thighs closed. She leaned on the backrest as she raised one hand to her head, while her other hand rested on the flat surface. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the second snap, the babe posed against a white wall. She popped her left hip to the side as she crossed her thighs. She touched her cheek with her left hand as she tilted her head and gazed into the lens.

A swipe to the right featured Doina standing sideways with her legs parted. She tugged at her bottoms as she glanced at the photographer. The fourth photo featured the stunner in a similar pose. This time, she stood straight with her arms on the sides.

In the last snapshot, Doina was seen posing with her toned backside facing the lens. She looked over her shoulder and stared seductively. The angle showcased a nice look at her pert posterior.

Doina wore a white-and-yellow bra-and-panty combo. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer fabric with intricate lace detailing. It had a scalloped hem and a snug fit that hugged her curves. The undergarment had sheer cups with an underwire that acted as support for her breasts. Its plunging neckline displayed her cleavage.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same materials. The low-cut waistline helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs.

The model left her highlighted tresses down with a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle. She accessorized with a pair of dainty dangling earrings, studs, and two rings.

In the caption, Doina dropped a mix of emoji. She also mentioned that the set was from Lounge Underwear. She gave credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the post.

The newest social media share has accrued more than 43,100 likes and over 550 comments in less than a day. A lot of her online supporters dropped various messages and compliments about her incredibly fit physique.

“Girl, you are on fire!” a follower commented.

“Shine babe, shine. You look hot as hell,” gushed another admirer.

“I believe I’m going to cry. Absolutely fabulous!” a third social media user added.