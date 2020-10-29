Keilah Kang Looks Super Hot In A Revealing, Striped Bikini On Instagram

American Instagram model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 28, and treated her 2.2. million followers to a set of hot bikini pictures, one which became instant hits.

In the snapshots, Keilah rocked a black, two-piece bathing suit which boasted white stripes. It included a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Keilah teamed the skimpy top with matching bottoms which drew attention to her toned legs and thighs. The risqué ensemble also flaunted her taut stomach and slender waist.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a delicate ring.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. A field bounded by wooden fences could be seen in the background.

Keilah uploaded two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She gazed straight at the lens and flashed a smile. In the second pic, she struck a side pose to show off a glimpse of her shapely booty. She lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and looked straight into the lens as she soaked up the sun.

In the caption, she wrote that she loves warm and sunny days, adding that her bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Swiminista.

Within 17 hours of going live, the pic amassed a whopping 90,000 likes. Besides, several of Keilah’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 880 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty facial features, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“Damn, Keilah, you are literally the most beautiful woman I have ever seen on Instagram. You should definitely be a mainstream model, doing magazine covers and catwalks,” one of her fans commented.

“Amazing!! I don’t have words to describe your beauty. Also, you have the best body ever!” chimed in another user, adding heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“Hotter than the hottest. I wish you were single, so I would ask you out. Can I make this pic my screensaver, please?” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking gorgeous, as usual. It’s so cold here in Denmark, but your pics are spreading warmth in my life. Have a great day,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “queen,” “goddess,” and “love you,” to let Keilah know how much they adore her.

The hottie hardly fails to impress her legions of admirers with her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 25, she uploaded another set of sultry pics in which rocked a tiny bikini that perfectly hugged her curves.