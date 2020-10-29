Nicky Gile Sizzles In Tiny Thong & Sweater: ‘Wear My Heart On My Sleeve’

On October 29, Nicky Gile stunned her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a sizzling post. In the three-photo update, the 27-year-old model rocked a sweater and a pair of barely there bottoms.

The babe could be seen outdoors sporting her skimpy attire and struck several sultry poses in front of the camera. She was photographed on the balcony, wearing nothing but her scanty ensemble.

In the first snap, Nicky posed with her backside directed to the camera. She leaned on the railing by placing both of her hands on the flat surface. Her face wasn’t shown in the shot as she faced the opposite direction. That said, a lot of her viewers were still satisfied with her cheeky display.

The hottie turned around in the second photo. She used her booty to lean on the balcony. She raised the hem of her top, pulling it up to show more skin. Several fans gushed over her taut tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

A swipe to the right showed Nicky posing front and center with her right hand placed on her stomach. Her left arm was raised and placed over her eyes. The bright blue sky, several trees, and buildings comprised the background of the snapshots.

The influencer wore a white sweater made of soft, ribbed material. The garment had long sleeves, and the length of the clothing reached the waist. Notably, the piece was unbuttoned in the snaps, and it showed Nicky braless. However, the thick fabric covered her nipples from exposure.

She wore a pair of sheer panties. The undergarment featured a thong design that perfectly showcased her pert derriere. Extra straps were attached to the waistband, accentuating her hips.

Nicky left her blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled in soft, loose curls. She let her long strands hung over one shoulder, and the rest of her locks fell on her back. She kept the accessories minimal and only wore two rings. Her nails were painted in a french tip style.

The bombshell wrote a short caption. She also shared that her sweater came from Revolve, and tagged the brand in both the post and the pictures.

Nicky received more than 24,000 likes and 340 comments on her share within the first 24 hours of the post being live. Avid online admirers took the time to shower her with various messages on her smoking-hot share. Countless online admirers struggled with words and opted to leave a trail of emoji instead.

“The simple description of perfection,” a fan wrote.

“View looks amazing! Cool place!” commented another follower.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed a third admirer.