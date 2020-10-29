Isabella Buscemi Flashes Insane Curves In Sexy Sheer Lingerie: ‘Tease Me Baby’

Instagram model Isabella Buscemi sent temperatures soaring on her page Wednesday, sharing a red-hot photo wherein she flashed her insane curves in sexy white lingerie. The Italian-Cuban bombshell sizzled in a mesh two-piece set that left barely anything to the imagination due to its see-through nature, exposing her deep cleavage and showing off her bare hips and thighs.

The daring look included a revealing balconette bra that struggled to contain Isabella’s chest. The item featured minuscule sheer cups separated by a cutout in the front. A scalloped trim further drew the eye to her busty assets, which seemed on the verge of spilling out of the skimpy top.

The gauzy fabric did little to censor the model’s curves, relying solely on a flimsy floral embroidery to cover her nipples. Additionally, the bra appeared to shift slightly, so some underboob could be seen through the cutout. Two other cutouts gashed on the sides, showing even more skin. The piece was complete with spaghetti shoulder straps, which were barely visible from underneath Isabella’s cascading tresses.

On her lower half Isabella wore barely-there bottoms with a gauzy front adorned with similar embroidery. The high-cut number had narrow straps that came up above Isabella’s hips, accentuating her tiny waist and flaunting her curvy legs. A pair of coquettish bows decorated the sides, adding chic and femininity to the racy ensemble. The garment also boasted a low-rise, scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen.

Isabella added some extra bling with a discrete necklace, which sported a sparkling pendant that spelled out her name, turning her décolletage into a focal point. She wore a statement ring on one of her fingers, further accessorizing with a vibrant, dark-blue manicure that deeply contrasted with her light-toned attire.

The Bang Energy elite model posed in bed for the steamy snap. She was on her knees with her legs spread wide open, giving off sultry vibes as she took one finger to her parted lips. She fixed the camera with an intense, alluring gaze, showing off her pearly white teeth. The gorgeous blonde penned flirty caption for her post, crediting Hollywood Perfect Smile for her beaming look.

The suggestive snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 37,480 likes. Quite a few of Isabella’s fellow models and online admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Gorgeous girl,” wrote Lauren Dascalo, who added a heart-eyes and two fire emoji.

“Omgggg,” said Too Hot to Handle star Haley Cureton, leaving a drooling-face and heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

Francesca Farago commented five two-hearts emoji.

“So lucky to wake up next to this everyday,” chimed in Isabella’s husband, Henry Castañeda, who ended his message with a trail of heart-eyes.

“You’re drop dead gorgeous,” remarked another Instagram user.