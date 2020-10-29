‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Shows Off Her Fit Booty In A Tiny Thong Bikini For Latest Steamy Update

Model Bryana Holly put her athletic figure on full display in a stunning two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was photographed wearing a small thong bikini that embellished her fit backside as she struck seductive poses.

The 27-year-old has delighted fans with a series of provocative posts in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with these black and white pictures. She was filmed indoors as she laid out on a rug, and outdoors as she posed in an area comprised of mostly dirt that had a view of the city.

Holly – who is best-known for appearing as a Playboy Playmate – had her long blond hair slicked back. She sported a small bikini that had a bralette top with a textured checkered pattern. The California native wore matching thong bottoms that had the same texture in the front.

In the first snap, Holly was filmed from the thighs up as she sprawled out inside. She was captured from the side as her stomach was flat against a shag rug, and she rested her arms on an ottoman. Her arms were crossed, and there was a sultry look across her gorgeous face as she stared off-camera. Holly’s arched back helped highlight her pert derriere in the thong bottoms.

The Playmate moved outside for the second slide, as she laid out on what appeared to be a concrete slab that was surrounded by a patch of dirt. This shot showcased the front of the swimsuit, as Holly raised her right leg and arched her back while raising her arms above her head. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned legs, sculpted midsection, and a glimpse of her killer assets in the tight-fitting top.

For the caption, the model described herself as a lounging reptile before uploading the sensual images on Thursday. Many of her 1.4 million Instagram followers flocked to the photo set, and nearly 6,400 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over two hours after they went live. Holly received over 50 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her in the comments section, and several professed their love.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow Bryana Holly u are a true goddess & a true angel u are perfect from head to toe,” another added.

“I love you angel,” a fan wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“Never [a] bad shot when you are around,” one follower commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Holly flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut bridal dress.