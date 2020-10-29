Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Fit Booty During Home Workout In Skintight Leggings

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her athletic figure on display in four videos for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she was filmed sporting a body-hugging sports bra and skintight leggings that flaunted her curvaceous booty.

The 22-year-old is known for posting frequent snaps at the gym, but has been forced to workout at home due to a second coronavirus lockdown in her area. O’Mahony was in her living room for the clips as she stood in front of gray couch – with throw pillows that matched her ensemble – and her kitchen was visible in the background.

Similar to other recent uploads, the Irish stunner had her long dark hair tied up in a French braid ponytail. She wore a tight-fitting royal blue-colored sports bra that left her upper back exposed except for three small straps. O’Mahony rocked matching formfitting leggings that embellished her curves. She had on white Nike sneakers, and completed the look with a black smartwatch.

The popular YouTuber was recorded from behind for the first clip. She stood upright and had a dumbbell in each hand as she extended her arms above her head. This exercise, coupled with her revealing top, showcased her chiseled shoulders. O’Mahony laid down on a chair for the second slide. Her arms were extended with a weight in her hands as she performed pull-overs. Fans caught a glimpse of her toned midsection from this angle.

In the third vid, the social media influencer was filmed from the side as she leaned over a chair. O’Mahony did tricep extensions, and gave viewers an eyeful of her jaw-dropping booty in the process. She got down and did push-ups for the last exercise. Her adorable pup, Pablo, wandered into frame at the end of the video as she completed the set.

For the caption, O’Mahony asked her followers where they were working out these days. She added paw print emoji along with several hashtags including “#health” and “#homeworkout” before uploading the footage on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 699,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and more than 11,500 made their way to the like button in just over 11 hours. O’Mahony received close to 80 comments, as her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji.

“Great workout girl,” a fan wrote while adding flex and heart emoji.

“Thanks for posting,” another added.

“Working out at the gym right now…I’m so grateful!!!” one follower replied.

“Oh my gosh Pablo is so cute at the end…thankfully our gyms are still open,” another commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony flaunted serious cleavage in a tiny pink top.