Dasha Mart Shows Off Bare Legs & Poses Next To A Jeep In Latest Update

Russian beauty Dasha Mart flaunted her endless pins in a new Instagram update shared with her over 1.9 million followers Wednesday, October 28. In the photo, the Bang Energy model rocked skimpy shorts that perfectly displayed her long, lean legs, showing off her statuesque figure as she posed next to a colorful Jeep.

The upload was part of a promotional campaign for the energy drink brand centered around the eye-catching vehicle and saw the blond bombshell striking a seductive pose as she leaned her back against the hood of the car. Dasha parted her legs and put her hands on her waist and hip, slightly raising one knee and showing off her toned thighs. The stunner was snapped outdoors, basking in the sunlight with her eyes closed. The snapshot treated fans to an eyeful of her hourglass curves, while maintaining the spotlight on her endless pins.

Dasha opted for sporty, red-and-black shorts, which were inscribed with the brand logo on one side. The item was a high-rise style that accentuated her tiny waist and was cinched with a black drawstring draping over her tummy. She coupled the bottoms with a matching front-zip sports jacket, which she wore nearly completely unzipped, flashing her ample cleavage. The cropped number cut off just below the ribs, leaving a sliver of her trim midriff on display. It had long, fitted sleeves that highlighted her slender arms and a patch with the label’s logo on the chest.

Underneath, the gorgeous blonde wore a semi-sheer black top that clung tightly to her busty curves and emphasized her voluptuous assets. Fans could even argue that the hot look was a braless one, as Dasha didn’t seem to be wearing any support under the revealing garment. The model accessorized with white sneakers. She wore her hair down for the shot, brushing her long tresses over her shoulder.

In her caption, the Instagram sensation gave ample instructions on how to submit entries for a chance to win the jeep showcased in the photo, reeling in a lot of response from her numerous fans.

“Nice Jeep!! Oh yeah you helped it!” one person commented on the post.

The photo appeared to have left a strong impression on many of Dasha’s online admirers, who flocked to the comments section to compliment her beauty and sizzling physique.

“Something about Bang energy and those legs that just naturally goes together….wow…” wrote one follower, adding a string of fire and heart emoji.

“Exceptional indeed. You’re truly amaziing [sic]. Love from Stockholm, Sweden,” gushed another smitten fan, who ended their message with a trio of two-hearts emoji.

“This color is gorgeous!! Really nice!! And in this case it makes this sporty outfit very chic!!” a third Instagrammer said of Dasha’s attire.

Fellow Russian model Nina Serebrova chimed in with a trail of fire emoji, as did Italian smokeshow Valeria Orsini.

The update came just one day after Dasha brought some serious heat to the app by flashing her incredible curves in a see-through mesh bodysuit.