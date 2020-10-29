WWE News: Company Confirms That Former Champion Will Return For The First Time In 15 Years Next Week

WWE The Bump‘s official Twitter account announced on Thursday that Maven will appear on next week’s episode. It will mark his first appearance on the promotion’s programming since his release in 2005.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the former superstar will be joined on the episode by Elias and other names who have yet to be announced. The nature of his appearance is still unknown, but it will be welcomed by fans who watched the company’s Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

Maven’s involvement in the episode could also be the first time that many modern viewers become acquainted with him. He’s barely been mentioned on the promotion’s television shows in 15 years, and he’s mostly moved onto non-wrestling ventures since then.

Despite co-winning the inaugural Tough Enough, feuding with The Undertaker and capturing the Hardcore Championship during his tenure in the company, he didn’t reach the heights many pundits expected him to.

However, The Bump‘s comment section filled up with fans who seemed excited about his return. The show’s co-host, Ryan Pappolla, tweeted that speaking to Maven will be “literally [be] as big as it gets for me. Can’t wait.”

“When WWE put out that poll a while back asking who had the best dropkick in the business, I legit felt a certain way about Maven being left off. Legend has it, the man’s dropkick could change the rotation of the earth or so it goes,” wrote another Twitter user.

What a HUGE announcement for #WWETheBump next week! The return of MAVEN! ???????????? GIF reactions below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oAiojbofd8 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 28, 2020

“The inaugural Tough Enough winner is certainly going to talk about his Royal Rumble shocker in 2002,” tweeted another fan, referring to the time he eliminated The Undertaker from the aforementioned match.

Many of the comments noted his feud with The Undertaker, especially in regard to the Royal Rumble match that started it all. The segment saw “The Deadman” beat him up through the crowd and threw him through a popcorn machine afterward.

The Bump isn’t a conventional wrestling show, so it’s highly unlikely that Maven will lace up his boots again. However, he hasn’t officially retired from the squared circle quite yet.

The former superstar has made a return to the independent circuit in recent years, so perhaps a future match in his old stomping grounds could be on the cards.

WWE’s YouTube show has featured a few surprises in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr recently documented, Saudi Arabian star Mansoor was unveiled as the masked mystery man who many fans believed was John Cena dressed up as a luchador.