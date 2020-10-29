Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Insane Abs In Tiny Ruched Bikini

Model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her impressive physique in her latest Instagram snap. The 39-year-old showcased her stellar abs which stole the show of the photo shared on October 29. Alessandra sat on a large wooden swing on the beach and looked to the sky as the image was captured. She sat in front of a gorgeous serene backdrop of ocean water, with the faint view of private above-water huts in the background.

Alessandra sported a very tiny pale lavender bikini with ruched fabric on the top and bottom. The bikini top featured spaghetti straps and strings that tied the garb together at the center of her chest. There was just a tease of cleavage from the model whose tummy was the clear star of the show. Alessandra wore her long dark tresses in loose beachy waves, with the tips landing right at her chest. She sported ombre-lensed sunglasses and dangling earrings which were partly hidden by her hair. The former Victoria’s Secret model also wore a neon green anklet above her left foot.

The mother-of-two’s skin looked perfectly sunkissed in the sexy new photo, where she sat crossed-legged atop the large swing.

In the caption for the post, Alessandra promoted her bathing suit line, as she was wearing a piece from her collection in the picture. She added the seashell and star emoji for added effect, given that the new suits are a part of her Underwater Dream line.

The post gained a lot of traction with her fans, bringing in over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a matter of hours. Some of Alessandra’s 10.2 million followers began filling up the comments section with emoji which ranged from the fire symbol to the heart-eyed smiley face. Other Instagram users spelled out their sentiments below the image, complimenting Alessandra on her incredible body. Most of the comments were written in Alessandra’s native Portuguese, but plenty were also penned from some of her American admirers.

“So damn perfect!!” one fan wrote.

“I like your confidence and style you always look good,” another added.

Alessandra shared a separate post in the same bikini earlier today on Instagram, featuring a close-up shot of her face and cleavage.

“Dreams of sandy shores and summer escapes,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week the Brazilian bombshell posted another revealing photo which also had her abs as the focal point. Alessandra was photographed from below wearing a white crop top and matching sweatpants which were rolled several times around the waistband showing off her taut tummy.