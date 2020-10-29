‘Big Brother 22’ Spoilers: America’s Favorite Houseguest Makes ‘BB’ History

Warning: This article reveals America’s Favorite Houseguest and the winner of Big Brother All-Stars.

Season 22 of Big Brother is finally complete, with a houseguest being granted the grand prize of $500,000. Cody Calafiore took home the victory on All-Stars beating out Enzo Palumbo who went home with $50,000 of his own. Cody nabbed the final Head of Household (HOH) of the season and made the difficult decision to cut Nicole Franzel, which upset the three-time player beyond belief. After a long line of questioning, the nine jurors unanimously voted for Cody, only the second time in the show’s history where a winner won by a vote of 9-0.

History was made after Cody was drowned in confetti when host Julie Chen revealed who the recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest was. Each year the viewers get to vote on their favorite player of the game, no matter when they were evicted. Julie revealed that the two players with the highest amount of votes were Tyler Crispen and Da’Vonne Rogers. Da’Vonne was eventually announced as America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning her $25,000 of her own. Julie noted that there were over one million votes cast for Da’Vonne which catapulted her to victory.

The news of her victory moved her to tears, as Da’Vonne was clearly not expecting to win the fan-favorite award.

When asked how she was going to spend her money, Da’Vonne could only say that she just wanted to get home to her daughter. The mother’s achievement marks the first time an African American houseguest has won the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The prize originated on BB7 and reappeared on BB9 and BB10, where it was known as America’s Choice Jury Prize and was limited to only jurors. On BB11, all houseguests became eligible to win the $25,000, but there had never been an African American recipient until tonight. Several of the roommates on Big Brother All-Stars have either won America’s Favorite Houseguest before or were the runner up.

Below is a list of all the former winners with the season’s runner-up.

BB7 – Janelle Pierzina/Will Kirby

BB9 – James Zinkard/SheilaKennedy

BB10 – Keesha Smith/Jerry MacDonald

BB11 – Jeff Schroeder/Jordan Lloyd

BB12 – Britney Haynes/Enzo Palumbo

BB13 – Jeff Schroeder/Daniel Donato

BB14 – Frank Eudy/Ian Terry

BB15 – Elissa Slater/Judd Daughtery & Howard Overby

BB16 – Donny Thompson/Nicole Franzel & Zach Rance

BB17 – James Huling/John McGuire & Jason Roy

BB18 – Victor Arroyo/James Huling & Natalie Negrotti

BB19 – Cody Nickson/Kevin Schlehuber & Jason Dent

BB20 – Tyler Crispen/Brett Robinson & Haleigh Broucher

BB21 – Nicole Anthony/Tommy Bracco & Cliff Hogg III

BB22 – Da’Vonne Rogers/Tyler Crispen

A major fan campaign began online earlier this week for Da’Vonne to win America’s Favorite Houseguest, and it looks like their efforts were successful and one million votes have helped to change an upsetting trend in the show’s history.