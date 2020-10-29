Paris Hilton Models Sexy Halloween Costumes & Tries To Figure Out How To Make Joan Of Arc ‘Hotter’

Paris also dressed like Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' and a 'Playboy' Bunny.

Paris Hilton gave her fans an early Halloween treat on Wednesday, October 28, when she shared a video that was filmed during a recent trip to Trashy Lingerie in Los Angeles. The DJ tried on a few different skimpy costumes, but one of them wasn’t quite sexy enough for her.

The footage included audio from the famous Mean Girls voiceover about Halloween giving girls an excuse to rock revealing attire. As actress Lindsay Lohan spoke about the holiday, Paris, 39, modeled a few different costume options, beginning with a look based on the character Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. It consisted of a short gingham dress with a bustier-style bodice and a ruffled underskirt. She also wore a white apron and separate choker collar.

Her second look appeared to be based on a school uniform. It was comprised of a white corset top with a large striped tie attached to it, a plaid mini skirt, and a dark blue cardigan with red-and-tan stripe accents. This was followed by a classic Playboy Bunny outfit in black, complete with a strapless bodysuit, bunny ears, fluffy white tail, and collar with bowtie.

Next, she dabbled in the world of fantasy with a warrior fairy dress covered in glittering iridescent sequins. It included a structured bodice with nude cutouts, a high collar, and a long, flowy cape. Her final possible All Hallows’ Eve look was a Joan of Arc costume constructed out of silver mesh fabric designed to look like chainmail. Leather straps crossed over the fitted bodice in a chevron pattern. They were decorated with smooth silver studs. The intimidating ensemble also included layered shoulder armor and a silver skirt with multiple slits.

The Mean Girls audio ended with a record scratch sound, and Paris could be heard speaking to someone off-camera about making alterations to the outfit.

“How does Joan of Arc become hotter?” she asked.

She then suggested removing one of the panels of thin fabric from the bottom to show a lot more leg. In response, she was informed that there was a version of the same outfit with a bra top instead of a corset. This seemed to pique her interest.

In response to Paris’ video, another huge Halloween fan, supermodel Heidi Klum, used multiple flame emoji to let the heiress know that she thought she looked hot in all of the costumes that she tried on. Many of Paris’ Instagram followers seemed to agree.

“Lovely and beautiful angel,” read one fan’s response to Paris’ post.

“This is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen,” another admirer wrote in the comments section.

“You look absolutely stunning in these…..and everything else you wear!” gushed a third person.

as reported by The Inquisitr, Paris recently thrilled her fans by rocking another look that was much too revealing to wear as her 2020 costume. In a photo that she shared, she went topless while rocking a sparkly mask and black panties.