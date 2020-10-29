Anna Nystrom Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Top & Skintight Pants

On Wednesday, October 28, Swedish model Anna Nystrom made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing outside with a white wall in the background. She sizzled in a plunging black top with sheer sleeves and cut-out detailing. She tucked the garment into a pair of high-waisted skintight black pants. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She also sported a pair of high-heeled ankle boots, numerous rings, and a delicate pendant necklace.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair down in slightly tousled waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the first image, Anna stood with her shoulders back. She turned to the side and touched the top of her shirt. She tilted her head and closed her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face. For the following photo, the social media sensation posed with one foot in front of the other, parting her full lips.

The final picture consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her upper body and gorgeous face. She folded one of her arms across her body and continued to touch her top, as she looked away from the photographer.

Anna tagged her location as Sweden in the post’s geotag.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Quite a few of Anna’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You are so ridiculously beautiful,” wrote one fan, followed by both a lipstick mark and a red rose emoji.

“Stunning! Your body, hair and outfit are perfect,” added a different devotee.

“This look is everything! You look amazing,” remarked another admirer, along with three red heart emoji.

“You are so absolutely stunning and breathtaking,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black mini dress, a matching jacket, and sheer tights. That post has been liked over 129,000 times since it was shared.