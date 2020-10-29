WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump On Social Media

As documented by ComicBook.com, WWE superstar Becky Lynch returned to social media this week — following a lengthy hiatus — to share a picture of her baby bump with her 4.9 Instagram followers.

In the photo, which she uploaded as an Instagram story, Lynch had just completed a workout. She only revealed an image of her shadow in the snap, but it showed just how far along she is with her pregnancy.

The picture was very ambiguous, but it proved to Lynch’s fans that she’s still thinking about them. She is set to give birth in December, and it was reassuring to learn that she’s healthy.

The superstar was active on all social media platforms when she appeared on television every week. However, she’s choosing to keep her life private for the most part at the moment. As documented by Sportskeeda, her last appearance was back in August, when she told her Twitter followers that she was writing a biography.

However, as The Inquisitr noted, her husband-to-be, Seth Rollins, provided an update on her status back in June. He also revealed that he wasn’t sure if she plans on wrestling again.

“Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December.”

The Inquisitr recently noted that officials expect her to return in the lead up to WrestleMania 37. According to the report, she will reportedly feud with her long-term foe Ronda Rousey, who is also expected to reappear on WWE television in the coming months.

Rousey has already teased a future match with Lynch. As the report highlighted, she previously dissed “The Man” and Rollins’ love life during a recent live stream.

Lynch broke the news of her pregnancy on the Monday Night Raw following this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The former Raw Women’s Champion was also forced to relinquish her title as a result.

It’s highly likely that she’ll have some unfinished business in the company. She never technically lost her title, so she’ll have a strong case to demand a shot at whoever the champion is when she makes her long-awaited comeback.