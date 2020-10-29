‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Debuts ‘New Hair’ In A Skimpy Neon Pink Bikini

The model gave credit for her fresh cut to hairstylist Raphael Silerio.

Haley Kalil returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday with another stunning set of photos that added some heat to her page. The model looked flawless in a brightly colored bikini while debuting her “new hair” with her 342,000 followers.

A total of four images were included in the October 28 addition to Haley’s feed that were snapped by photographer Christian Michel. The stunner was framed from the middle of her torso up as she posed up against a blank white wall, ensuring that the focus remained on her stylish new ‘do.

She wore a variety of expressions on her face, kicking the upload off with on a serious note by pursing her lips in an alluring manner while looking directly at the lens with an intense stare. Her smoldering gaze quickly turned into a huge smile before becoming a full-on silly face as Haley stuck her tongue out at the camera while scrunching her newly-freshened hair up in both hands.

The 28-year-old did not provide much of a description of what she did to her locks, simply crediting Los Angeles-based hairstylist Raphael Silerio with the look. Long-time followers of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model would immediately spot at least one difference in her look, however, as her signature red tresses now boasted a voluminous set of bangs over her forehead. They were also evenly trimmed at the ends to hit just below her shoulders and featured choppy layers that gave the style an edgy vibe.

As for her look in the shots, Haley slipped into an ensemble she rocks more often than not on her Instagram page — a bikini. She opted for a bold, neon pink number from Frankies Bikinis that popped against her bronzed skin. The textured garment boated a low-cut scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage as she worked the camera, and cut off just below her chest to tease a glimpse of her taut stomach and abs.

Haley also layered on a trendy set of necklaces to give her look a hit of bling.

Fans were quick to shower the former S.I. Rookie of the Year’s latest social media post with love, awarding it more than 1,400 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. An additional 40-plus notes filled the comments section of the upload, many with compliments for the star’s gorgeous locks and breathtaking beauty.

“Love the bangs,” one person wrote.

“Omg they look so good on you!!” remarked another fan.

“Another amazing photoshoot. Looking good lady,” a third follower gushed.

“So gorgeous and sexy,” praised a fourth admirer.

Haley has been fairly adventurous with her looks lately, and beyond just her hairstyle. Yesterday, the model stunned her followers when she showed off a unique ensemble that consisted of a fitted purple blouse and baggy, terracotta-colored sweatpants. The mismatched outfit proved to be another hit, earning over 5,000 likes and 96 comments to date.