Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Revealing Swimsuit While Posing Seductively In Mexico

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo thrilled her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her curves while abroad in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Olivia was staying at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, as the geotag indicated, and she tagged the luxury resort’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She also tagged two of the individuals behind her breathtaking look, hair extension artist Pricilla Valles and luxury swimwear brand Alexandra Miro.

Olivia perched on what looked like a large outdoor lounge bed covered in crisp white linens. The lounging spot was located atop a paved area, but a sandy beach was visible in the distance, as well as endless miles of ocean. The water stretched out to the horizon and the sky above was gorgeous, with the fluffy white clouds illuminated by the setting sun.

Olivia’s curves were on full display in her eye-catching swimwear set. Her top featured a neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. A bow detail at the chest drew even more attention to her ample assets, as the wide swaths of fabric grazed her stomach. The garment featured a green abstract polka-dot print atop a white background, and the eye-catching design looked stunning on her curves.

She paired the revealing top with bottoms that had a high-cut style, stretching over her hips and elongating her legs. She also appeared to have layered some type of belted embellishment over the swimsuit, accentuating her hourglass shape even more.

Olivia topped the two-piece with an ankle-length cover-up crafted from the same print, although in a semi-sheer fabric that gave her an effortlessly breezy vibe.

Olivia’s brunette locks were done in a half-up style, with curtain bangs emphasizing her flawless features. She had in a pair of statement earrings and a large Fendi bag was positioned beside her.

For the second slide, she spread her legs and kneeled on the lounge area, flashing a smile at the camera as she arched her back slightly.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 25,400 likes as well as 114 comments in just 54 minutes.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“The only time the ocean isn’t the prettiest thing in the frame,” another follower added flirtatiously.

“Girl you never disappoint. Outfit on point,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re so perfect,” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia shared another sizzling swimsuit snap, also taken in an exotic location. She immersed part of her lower body in crystal-clear waters, and rocked a bikini in a bronzed material from Devon Windsor Swim. She accessorized with a matching headband and turquoise jewelry, and the sexy ensemble showcased her figure to perfection.