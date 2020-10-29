Leanna Bartlett Wears Skimpy Bikini That Makes Her Appear Almost Naked, Poses In ‘Paradise’

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett took to her social media page on Wednesday evening that made her 3.2 million followers forget that the weather is cooling of for many of them. She got pulses racing in the stunning bikini snap, which she geotagged at a luxurious resort in Tulum, a small town on the Caribbean coastline in Mexico.

Leanna wore a revealing black bathing suit that was designed to give the impression that it exposed more bare skin than it actually did. Both the top and bottom were composed of a series of narrow, evenly-spaced horizontal straps seemingly held next to one another by a pair of matching vertical strips.

The open portions between all of the pieces were of almost equal size to the constructed fabric, through which her naked body appeared to show. However, an almost invisible, light-colored lining blocked the front of her breasts and nether region from view.

The strings connected to tops of the triangular cups and tied behind her neck were stretched tight beneath the weight of her bust, enough so that they rose off her decolletage before resting over her collarbones. Her ample assets spilled out from both edges of the garment, giving an alluring glimpse of lots of sideboob as well as all of her cleavage.

The bottoms were fastened together on either side with bows tied very low across her hips. The ends of the long strings were embellished with a cylindrical metal detailing that dangled against her shapely thighs. Leanna posed with her arms relaxed next to her body, and she appeared to fondle one of the pieces with her right thumb and middle finger.

The Ukrainian-born actress credited the brand Beach Bunny Swimwear for the two-piece ensemble in her caption.

Leanna’s long, blond hair was parted off-center and styled in casual, beachy waves that were swept to one side and cascaded over her shoulder all the way to her elbow.

Leanna’s Instagram followers loved the post, and flooded her comments section with adoration for the sultry bombshell.

“You look so cute smart beautiful talented princess,” gushed one fan.

“Let me know if I can take you out for dinner,” offered a second person.

Just a few weeks ago, Leanna thrilled supporters when she struck a pin-up pose kneeling on the beach wearing a barely-there bikini with a bejeweled mesh cover-up that left little to the imagination. The Inquisitr covered the post, which has received nearly 25,000 likes since the day it was uploaded.