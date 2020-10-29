Andreane Chamberland Sizzles In Racy Lingerie As She Spreads Legs And Flaunts Cleavage

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland sent her 550,000 followers in overdrive with her latest racy post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 28, saw the celebrity kneeling in front of a mirror in a revealing lacy lingerie set.

In the caption, the celebrity stated that items were by the fashion label, Fashion Nova, giving her fans an indication of where they could purchase the outfit if they wanted to replicate her stunning look.

Andreane wore a strappy black lace bra and matching panties. The top featured extra straps that curved around the celebrity’s ample cleavage. Bows were positioned over the shoulder straps where they intercepted. The skimpy briefs had a similar style and sat high over her smooth hips. Over the top of her underwear, Andreane wore a matching garter belt.

Her blond hair was straightened and parted in the middle. Hanging down on either side of her beautiful face, the model had clipped a small section back with a large white clip.

She posed in front of an oval mirror with her legs spread. Tucking one foot under her thigh, she supported her weight on her hand while the other rested gently on her thigh.

A red rose in a glass container was positioned in front of the mirror and a carved wooden divider painted white was on display in the background of the reflection. However, for many of Andreane’s fans, it was all about the view of the model and nothing else.

As soon as Andreane posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had already garnered more than 7,200 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

“You make the set even more beautiful,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful Blonde!” a fan exclaimed.

“Looking so gorgeous,” another user stated.

“Stunning goddess,” a fourth user wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the mesmerizing image. The most popular options appeared to be the fire, heart-eye, and variants on the heart ones. However, considering a red rose featured in the snap, many opted to use various flower emoji as well.

Andreane often captivates her admirers with her scantily clad images. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a topless photo shoot that included a variety of other Instagram models. In that set, the women picked fruit in an orchard. As to be expected, her admirers were quick to jump into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.