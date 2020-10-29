Bruce Springsteen Says It’s Time For ‘Exorcism’ In Washington DC In Attack On Donald Trump

During an episode of his E Street Radio show on SiriusXM, American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen called for an “exorcism” in Washington, D.C. to rid the country of Donald Trump and his allies, Breitbart reported.

“It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital,” he said. “In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f*cking nightmare. But it was so true.”

Elsewhere, Springsteen used the episode to claim that Trump’s White House is bereft of art, such as poetry, music, and literature.

“There are no pets in this White house. No loyal man’s best friend. No Socks, the family cat. No kids science fairs. No time when the president takes off his blue suit, red-tie uniform and becomes human.”

The musician later connected this lack of artwork to what he sees as a loss of national identity in the United States.

“We are rudderless and joyless,” he said. “We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great.”

“We are lost. We’ve lost so much in so short of time,” he said later before urging Americans to vote Trump out on Election Day.

Springsteen recently predicted that Trump would be voted out of the White House on Election Day. If he wins re-election, the musician vowed that he would be moving to Australia.

Per The Irish Post, the singer also suggested he would move to Ireland if Trump wins re-election. He made the comment during an interview with Ryan Tubridy on RTE’s The Late Late Show when he again expressed confidence that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would defeat the president.

Springsteen has been openly critical of Trump, NME reported. He previously argued that the U.S. leader is a threat to American democracy and took aim at his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Inquisitr reported, Springsteen blamed the high U.S. death toll from coronavirus — approximately 227,000 — on the Trump administration’s response and suggested the president placed more value on his re-election effort than the lives of Americans. The singer also slammed Trump’s resistance to wearing a mask — a criticism that came before the head of state contracted COVID-19.

Springsteen is one of many celebrities who have called on Americans to vote Biden into the Oval Office next week. Others include Fall Out Boy, Dave Grohl, Cardi B, and Jon Bon Jovi. Notably, Cardi B claimed she would have a mental breakdown if Trump wins in November.