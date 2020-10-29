MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Curvy Booty While Posing On A Balcony For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda flaunted her curves in a spicy three-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the photos, she was shot wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuated her fit booty while she struck alluring poses.

The Bellator competitor is in training for her next fight, but found time to scintillate fans with this sultry set. Loureda was photographed on a balcony, and she tagged the location as Miami, Florida. Several large nearby apartment buildings were visible in the background, along with a gorgeous view of the city in the distance.

The 22-year-old had her long brown hair tied up in double buns. She rocked a hot pink mini-dress from Superdown which had a halter-style top and an exposed back. The short skirt bottom wrapped tightly around her lower-body. Loureda also wore a pair of multi-colored sneakers with white soles, and completed the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and a watch on her left wrist.

In the first snap, the Tae Kwon Do expert was filmed from behind as she laid out on a lounger. Her legs were kicked up, and she lifted up her head to look towards the cityscape as she showcased her hourglass figure.

Loureda struck a provocative pose for the second slide. She was photographed on all-fours as she once again kicked her feet up. The flyweight looked towards the lens as she stuck her tongue out, and arched her back to highlight her curves. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her defined derriere which was enveloped in the formfitting number. Loureda laid down for the final slide, as she rested her head on a pillow and had a come-hither glare across her beautiful face. This angle highlighted her toned legs and sculpted back as the sun shone on her skin.

For the caption, the MMA fighter joked about waiting for the large cut above her eye to heal, and added a cry-laughing emoji. She tagged the clothing company along with her stylist in the pics before uploading them on Wednesday.

Many of Loureda’s 550,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and nearly 44,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over four hours after it went live. She had over 740 comments in that time, as fans filled the replies with compliments.

“The newest and cutest unofficial spice girl,” one admirer wrote.

“That arch go crazy,” another added.

“Balcony vibes,” a fan replied while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“That’s how I wait for my cuts to heal too,” another joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Loureda showed off her backside in a tiny thong bikini.