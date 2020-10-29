Jessie James Decker Debuts New Bangs On Instagram, Fans Confuse Her For Jennifer Lopez

Jessie James Decker has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle to her 3.3 million followers on Instagram, which has many fans doing a double-take. While her new style might be different and eye-catching, her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez in the new pic was uncanny.

In the October 28 post, Jessie shared a selfie where she showed off her new locks, which now featured bangs across her forehead. Getting bangs is one of the most dramatic moves a person can make when it comes to their hair, as it’s a look only very few can pull off. Jessie looks nothing sort of gorgeous with the trim new tresses, which were also lightened up a good bit since her last Instagram post.

The 32-year-old noted in her caption that she was trying out the bangs for a “hot minute,” while tagging her stylist in the image. Jessie’s stylist, Jess Goldstein, also shared a quick video to her personal Instagram of the singer playing with her new short locks. While the mom has always rocked a good bit of blond in her hairstyle, her new look appeared to be lighter than normal as she ditched her predominantly brunette color.

Jessie sported a white tank top in the photo as she posed in her bedroom. Hiding behind some of her locks were large gold hoop earrings, which matched the watch on her right wrist. Her impressively large engagement ring and matching wedding band were also on display, as Jessie used her hand to pull some of her hair away from her face.

After Jessie debuted the new hairstyle, her fans began leaving their opinions on it in the comments section. There were a few users who weren’t too into the choice Jessie had made, but a majority of the comments were rather positive.

“You look amazing with the bangs!!” one fan wrote.

“Absolute stunner as usual!! You can pull anything off!” another user said.

“Thought this was JLo for a sec! Love it,” a third commenter noted.

“Do you look like JLo for a hot minute? Yes you do,” a fourth wrote.

There were more than a handful of commenters who noted the comparison between Jessie and JLo. It wasn’t just then new bangs that had fans confused, but the whole look that Jessie was rocking. From the hair color to the large gold hoops as well as their bronzed skin tones, the comparison was easy to see. Jennifer also recently posed in a white T-shirt on social media with her similar colored tresses taking center stage. The “Jenny from the Block” singer occasionally sports bangs of her own in her lineup of ever-changing hairstyles.