Bri Teresi Turns Around To Show Off Her Peachy Booty In Thong Bodysuit While ‘Cherry Pie’ Blasts

Bri played the classic rock hit by Warrant over her steamy modeling video.

Bri Teresi spiced up her fans’ Instagram feeds on Wednesday, October 28, by rocking scanty attire and showing off her derriere in an alluring video that included a reference to a sweet and slightly tart dessert. The model’s performance earned more than a few drooling and fire emoji from her 1.1 million followers, as well as scores of professions of love.

Bri stunned in a fire-engine red bodysuit from Honey Birdette, which she described as her “favorite lingerie brand.” The piece was mostly crafted from stretchy fabric that clung to her sinuous figure. However, it also included strappy details that resembled a bondage-style harness. The neckline plunged down low, but a thick strap circled underneath Bri’s ample bust, appearing to boost it up to create more cleavage.

The garment had a halter neck, as well as two adjustable leather shoulder straps. The latter were attached to pieces of metal hardware that linked them to the under-bust band. An attached belt with a gold ring accent emphasized the shape of Bri’s tiny waist.

Her shoes were a pair of black platform stiletto sandals with thin ankle straps. The tall heels made her lean legs look significantly longer than they already were. She wore her layered blond hair blown out and styled in soft, loose waves.

Bri stood on a veranda with a view of tall, verdant trees of many different varieties. She posed with her arms stretched out to her sides and her hands resting on top of the metal railing behind her. As the 1990 classic “Cherry Pie” by the glam metal band Warrant played, she cocked both hips and played with her hair a bit. She teasingly tugged on the leg openings of her bodysuit before turning around to show off its thong back, which left little of her peachy booty to the imagination. The rear view also revealed that the garment featured a zipper closure.

“Honey I don’t think I have ever seen you look not beautiful,” read one fan’s response to Bri’s video.

“Get down with your bad self,” another admirer wrote in the comments section.

“This song was made for you,” a third person remarked.

“Blessing my timeline,” a fourth devotee commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bri brought some more heat to her Instagram page earlier this week with a post that also included a dose of humor. The model described herself as a “slightly sexier Borat” in a video that showed her modeling a seriously skimpy one-piece swimsuit. The garment revealed plenty of her pert posterior, as well as an eyeful of sideboob.