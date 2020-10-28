Christina Milian Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Daisy Dukes & A Neon Crop Top

In her latest Instagram share, singer and actress Christina Milian thrilled her 6.4 million followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked skimpy Daisy Dukes and a colorful crop top. The picture was taken at Flacq Market, a spot in Mauritius, as the geotag indicated. Christina stood on a paved area with a bustling market filled with produce and people visible behind her.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Christina has rocked on her Instagram page before. She tagged the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Christina flaunted her sculpted legs in black Daisy Dukes with a waistband that came to just below her belly button. The denim hugged her shapely hips and ended just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving her legs on full display. The shorts had some distressed details, including a frayed hem with threads that hung down her inner thighs. She paired the revealing bottoms with a neon yellow crop top. The garment had a crew neck and short sleeves, and a slight ruffled trim along the sleeves and the hem of the garment added a delicate touch to the bold look. Atop the bright yellow of the shirt was an illustration and a phrase written in script across her chest. Several inches of her toned stomach were exposed in the sexy look.

Christina kept things casual with her choice of footwear, opting to rock black sneakers with some white and gold details. She had one foot planted and the other leg slightly bent in a pose that accentuated her incredible lower body.

She wore her hair in loose curls that tumbled down her chest and back, and placed a black bucket hat atop her silky strands. She was carrying a bag, presumably containing something she had purchased while browsing the vendors, and she gazed at the camera with a serene expression on her flawless features.

Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 20,000 likes as well as 130 comments within four hours of going live.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

“This whole look love it!” another fan chimed in.

“Your presence at the table makes it 5 stars,” a third fan remarked, referencing Christina’s caption.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina stunned her audience with another steamy Fashion Nova ensemble. She wore a floral bodysuit with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage and high-cut sides that accentuated her hourglass shape. She pulled a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes over the figure-hugging piece, and Christina gazed at the camera with a sultry expression.