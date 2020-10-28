Qimmah Russo Flaunts Famous Abs In Bright Blue Cut-Out Mini Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 28, saw the celebrity rocking a gorgeous blue dress that exposed her washboard abs.

In the caption, Qimmah tagged the new fashion label, Stunty Swim. While this brand mainly specializes in bathing suits, they also obviously include a variety of outfits in their range.

Qimmah wore a skimpy mini dress that hugged her form and showed off her killer curves achieved through her intensive workout regime. The outfit plunged down low in the front, showing off a little cleavage, and featured a unique cut-out section across the midriff that showed off the celebrity’s chiseled abs. The short skirt had a seam running down the middle that was ruched, giving further emphasis to Qimmah’s enviable physique.

In the first photo, Qimmah leaned against a wooden-paneled wall, her dark locks straightened and tumbling over her shoulders and framing her pretty face. Her head was tilted backward and she gave a defiant gaze at the camera lens. In one hand, she held a small clutch purse, the other tugging at the bottom of her short skirt and drawing attention to her muscular thighs.

The second snap was a variation of the first one. However, the last image showed Qimmah standing side-on to the camera. As she gazed at something that was off-screen, her pert derriere was now the focal point.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had garnered more than 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Breath Taking,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That looks wonderful on u,” a fan stated.

“Looking wonderful,” another user stated.

“Blue’s my favorite color,” a fourth person wrote, also using a heart emoji in the same color for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eye, and variants on the heart ones. However, as is usual with Qimmah, the muscly arm also got a steady workout, as did the kissing emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah posted yesterday regarding an abs workout. Wearing a black Nike crop top and tiny booty shorts, the fitness guru insisted that she loved to do that specific kind of workout. And, if today’s post is anything to go by, it appears that they are well worth the effort for her fans as well.