Jared Kushner Tells Bob Woodward President Trump Fired The ‘Over-Confident Idiots’ In His Administration

Journalist Bob Woodward released more audio recordings of his interviews with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Wednesday, CNN reported. Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Trump, works as an advisor to the president’s administration.

The two interviews took place in April and May as part of Woodward’s research for his new book Rage, and Trump sanctioned them. They spoke about many things, including the president’s political handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his working to break free of the doctors who served on the coronavirus task force to reopen the country. One subject Kushner spoke to was how his father-in-law hired and then fired officials during the administration. Kushner called these White House officials dangerous.

“The most dangerous people around the president are over-confident idiots. Right?” Kushner told Woodward.

“I think if you look at the evolution over time, we’ve gotten rid of a lot of the over-confident idiots, and now he’s got a lot more thoughtful people who kind of know their place and know what to do,” said the president’s son-in-law.

In his book, Woodward speculated that the dangerous officials Kushner spoke of were former Cabinet members and advisers James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, and Gary Cohn. Kushner disputed the journalist’s portrayal of his words in a mid-September interview with Today. He flat out denied that he called those men idiots.

As part of the discussion, Kushner also bragged to Woodward about Trump taking over the Grand Old Party.

“And what Trump’s been able to do is, I say he basically did a full hostile takeover of the Republican Party. And I don’t think it’s even as much about the issues. I think it’s about the attitude.”

He also described the Republicans, who failed to adopt a new platform for 2020, as a collection of tribes that tried to be exclusive instead of inclusive.

The audio comes just one day after Ivanka’s husband made some remarks to Fox News. that received some blowback from President Barack Obama, The Inquisitr reported.

In the interview, Kushner noted that Black Americans had to want to be successful and that Trump couldn’t want them to be more successful than they wanted to be. Additionally, Kushner got heat for appearing to say that Black people complained about problems instead of experiencing them. At a Florida rally for Joe Biden, Obama expressed disdain for the words, and he wondered what history books those who said things like that read. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s son-in-law’s remarks.