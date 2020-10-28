Colombian Model Ariana James Flaunts Shapely Legs In Skintight Leggings

Ariana James gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to get motivated by on Wednesday, October 28, when she took to the social media app to upload a series of snapshots of herself clad in a skintight workout set that outlined her perfect body.

All three photos captured the Colombian model outdoors as she struck slightly different poses that showcased different angles of her body and ensemble. James faced the camera in the first two, while the third showed her with her back turned toward the viewer.

James wore a nude two-piece set that complemented her skin tone. The leggings were made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her thighs, flaunting her shapely legs. She paired it with a matching bra featuring a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of her ample cleavage.

In two of the shots, she could be seen with a denim jacket, which she wore off her shoulders. James wore her black hair in a middle part and styled in straight strands that cascaded against her back.

As usual, James paired the photos with an inspiring caption, noting that today is a good day to show herself that she can be as happy as she deserves, according to Google Translate. She also revealed that the post was an ad for Bo and Tee, sharing that her outfit belonged to the brand’s Seamless Collection.

Within five hours, the slideshow has attracted more than 62,500 likes and over 850 comments, proving to have been popular with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for James’s work and dedication, while also raving about her beauty and body.

“Ohh you’re my motivation [flexed bicep] [two fire emoji] you beautiful inside and out,” one of her fans praised.

“Beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] [flower bouquet] you always ooze happiness, have a wonderful day,” replied another.

“Omg I can’t believe it ari [heart-eyes emoji]. I admire you very much. My inspiration,” a third one chimed in.

“What a beauty and that set looks spectacular on you [pink hearts] I love it,” gushed a fourth user.

James often uploads posts to her Instagram feed that show her in skin-baring outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did the same earlier this week when she posted a couple of pics that saw her sporting a bodysuit boasting a sky-blue and white tie-dye print. The long-sleeved one-piece featured a skimpy back that hugged her tight booty while also showcasing her quads. The camera shot her in a bedroom as she posed with her back to the viewer.