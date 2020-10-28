Barack Obama Is Reportedly ‘Enjoying’ Attacking Donald Trump In Lead-Up To Election

A Wednesday report from CNN shed light on Barack Obama’s recent attacks on Donald Trump, which appear to have escalated in the lead-up to Election Day.

According to an adviser close to the former U.S. leader, the Democrat is “enjoying” his role attacking his successor. The adviser also claimed that attacks are part of a broader strategy to hit the president hardest in the last days before the election.

“He has been selective on when he has weighed in to preserve his ability to, in the home stretch, make the most pointed case possible about the current occupant of the White House and have people pay close attention.”

The source suggested that the Democrat made a conscious effort to go easier on Trump in the first years of his presidency to ensure that he could “go there” once the election drew closer to its conclusion.

As noted by CNN, Obama appears to be “enjoying the cathartic release” of his new role.

“Obama is now joyfully castigating Trump on behalf of Biden, both laying out his policy differences with his successor and leveling biting indictments of some of Trump’s personal obsessions.”

The publication continued to claim that Obama is keeping a close eye on his successor’s day-to-day actions to target and attack the head of state on issues that are known to “annoy him.”

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Trump has already responded to Obama’s recent critiques. As The Inquisitr reported, the U.S. leader used a Martinsburg, Pennsylvania campaign event to mock the crowd size during Obama’s purported Monday speech. However, Obama’s attacks were on Saturday, and a significant crowd was in attendance. Specifically, dozens of cars were reported to have attended the events, and hundreds of people were turned away in accordance with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have clashed on many occasions. Although Obama has stayed relatively silent throughout Trump’s presidency — at least the early years of it — the U.S. leader has frequently attacked his predecessor. As reported by The Guardian, the Republican appears to be fueled by a desire to tear down Obama’s legacy — from the Iran deal to climate change.

Per PBS, Obama also has as long legacy of insulting Trump, including the infamous 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner where the former head of state tore into the real estate mogul. According to former Trump political adviser Roger Stone, this night likely drove Trump to run for president.