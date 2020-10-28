Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display In Skintight Mini Dress As She Goes Shopping

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4.1 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 28, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable booty as she showcased a strapless mini dress. Posing with a colorful Louis Vuitton bag, in the caption, she alerted her supporters to the fact that she was going shopping.

Bruna wore a stunning strapless mini dress that clung to her enviable curves. She paired this with a large red, white, and black-patterned Louis Vuitton bag, which was slung over one wrist.

Standing with her back to the camera, Bruna looked over her shoulder and pouted at her intended audience, putting her buns firmly on display with the alluring pose.

Her long locks were straightened and parted in the middle, cascading down over one shoulder and her back.

At her feet, two dogs could be seen on the step leading into a building, likely additions to the model’s shopping adventure. Bruna had one leg resting on this step, which further highlighted her voluptuous derriere.

Behind her, the modern building loomed up high, a series of windows with reflective tint reflecting the surrounding area. To one side, some greenery could be seen and the hint of bright sunshine broke through the branches of the trees indicating warm weather for the day. A large aloe-type plant also graced a small garden bed at the base of the building.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the photo had already gathered more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“I’m damn sure, you can beat any actress in beauty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Love you & that bag,” a fan declared.

“You are the best in IG,” another user stated.

“So pretty,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for added emphasis to their post.

Some people also commented in different languages, while others avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation for Bruna’s photo. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eye, and variants on the heart ones. However, the kissing emoji got plenty of attention as well.

While most famously known for her bikini snaps, Bruna regularly shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an exercise clip of herself. Wearing skintight gray leggings and a bright red crop top, the celebrity worked on her buns using resistance bands.