Devon Windsor Stun Fans In Underwire Bikini

Devon Windsor slayed on Wednesday, October 28, when she treated her 2.2 million Instagram followers to a stunning new post. In it, she could be seen hanging out on the beach while wearing a stylish bikini that did her killer body nothing but favors.

The Victoria’s Secret model was captured sitting in the sand in front of a yellow hotel perched on a tall rocky hill. Windsor bent one knee up and threaded the other underneath. She faced the camera, curling her lips into a half smile as she looked at it straight on.

Windsor sported a two-piece bathing suit boasting a zebra print in light gray against a white background. Her bra featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, highlighting her cleavage. Medium straps stretched over her shoulders while a much thicker one wrapped around her back.

On her lower body, she had on a matching skirt with a thick elastic band that rose up above her navel, outlining her slender waist. As indicated by the tag, her suit was from her own line, Devin Windsor Swim.

Windsor added some sparkle to her look with a double beaded necklace with a pendant and several bracelets on her right wrist, embracing the beach lifestyle. She wore her platinum blond hair dramatically swept over to one side, allowing her straight strands to fall in front of her right shoulder.

Windsor revealed in the caption that her post was an ad for Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos, a luxury hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She noted that she “found” herself in “Margaritaville”.

The post has garnered more than 7,300 likes and about 80 comments within six hours of being published. Her fans wasted little time in sharing their reaction to the picture, showering Windsor with compliments in many different languages.

“Beautiful lady so fine,” one user wrote.

“How beautiful you are, an angel who falls in love and is passionate about the truth, I don’t know how to describe your beauty. you are spectacular,” replied another admirer.

“Whoa whoa whoa! Make mine a double!” a third fan raved.

“You’re [sic] hair got so longgg,” gushed a fourth follower.

Windsor is often seen rocking the pieces from her brand in her Instagram posts. She recently did just that when she shared a slideshow of pictures in which she had on a sparkly nude two-piece that once again flaunted her feminine figure, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It featured a bandeau top and U-shaped bottoms boasting a thick waistband. She also wore a matching cover-up and a gold chain necklace that added an extra layer of sophistication to her ensemble.